Holiday gift guide: Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares gift ideas to impress the foodie or wine lover on your list

HOUSTON – Still on the hunt for holiday gifts?
If you’re shopping for any foodies or wine lovers, Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV says you can’t go wrong with the following items.
Wine - The gift that is rarely, if ever, re-gifted!
The following bottles are her top picks for the holiday season.
The Calling Pinot Noir - approx. $35
Tapiz Altiz Collection Cabernet Sauvignon - $21
Brummel Blanc de Blanc Sparkling - approx. $11
Try a new restaurant
You can also never go wrong with a restaurant gift certificate.
Tanji featured dishes from Field and Tides on the show. They are located in the Houston Heights.
Last-Minute Gifts
Think something as simple as a cute flower arrangement.
Tanji took these Paperwhites and repurposed them in old silver pieces or fine China teacups.
She also suggests a great wine opener, like this Joseph Grace Brands Perfetto Corkscrew, only $5 at Kuhl-Linscomb.
These coasters from Bierfilzl are another great stocking stuffer from Kuhl-Linscomb. Derrick and Courtney are fans of these coasters, too!
Finally, a local company has a fix if you happen to over-indulge this holiday season. Cheers Restore offers products that promise to help you feel better after drinking.
Prepping the holiday table
Tanji has a few tips to remember when setting your table for guests.
1. Think simple and sentimental. Incorporate family photos, traditional ornaments, small items grouped together and individually placed at a place setting.
2. Color outside the lines! Play with nontraditional color schemes by using items you already have napkins, placemats, even scarves.
3. Add a touch of nature with pine cones, garland and flowers.
For more holiday entertaining tips, you can watch “Goodtaste with Tanji” weekend mornings on KPRC 2. Set your DVR’s for 5:30 a.m.!