Holiday gift guide: Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares gift ideas to impress the foodie or wine lover on your list

Still on the hunt for holiday gifts? If you’re shopping for any foodies or wine lovers, Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV says you can’t go wrong with the following items. Plus, a holiday table setting you can easily pull together with items you already have at home.

If you’re shopping for any foodies or wine lovers, Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV says you can’t go wrong with the following items.

Wine - The gift that is rarely, if ever, re-gifted!

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV stops by "Houston Life" with last-minute holiday gift ideas and entertaining tips.

The following bottles are her top picks for the holiday season.

The Calling Pinot Noir - approx. $35

Tapiz Altiz Collection Cabernet Sauvignon - $21

Brummel Blanc de Blanc Sparkling - approx. $11

Try a new restaurant

You can also never go wrong with a restaurant gift certificate.

Tanji featured dishes from Field and Tides on the show. They are located in the Houston Heights.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares dishes from Field & Tides in Houston.

Last-Minute Gifts

Think something as simple as a cute flower arrangement.

Tanji took these Paperwhites and repurposed them in old silver pieces or fine China teacups.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV stops by "Houston Life" with last-minute holiday gift ideas and entertaining tips.

She also suggests a great wine opener, like this Joseph Grace Brands Perfetto Corkscrew, only $5 at Kuhl-Linscomb.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV stops by "Houston Life" with last-minute holiday gift ideas and entertaining tips.

These coasters from Bierfilzl are another great stocking stuffer from Kuhl-Linscomb. Derrick and Courtney are fans of these coasters, too!

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV stops by "Houston Life" with last-minute holiday gift ideas and entertaining tips.

Finally, a local company has a fix if you happen to over-indulge this holiday season. Cheers Restore offers products that promise to help you feel better after drinking.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV stops by "Houston Life" with last-minute holiday gift ideas and entertaining tips.

Prepping the holiday table

Tanji has a few tips to remember when setting your table for guests.

1. Think simple and sentimental. Incorporate family photos, traditional ornaments, small items grouped together and individually placed at a place setting.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV stops by "Houston Life" with last-minute holiday gift ideas and entertaining tips.

2. Color outside the lines! Play with nontraditional color schemes by using items you already have napkins, placemats, even scarves.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV stops by "Houston Life" with last-minute holiday gift ideas and entertaining tips.

3. Add a touch of nature with pine cones, garland and flowers.

For more holiday entertaining tips, you can watch “Goodtaste with Tanji” weekend mornings on KPRC 2. Set your DVR’s for 5:30 a.m.!