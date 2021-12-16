TFTI is one of the most Instagrammable hotspots in Houston, with a unique photo experience for everyone

HOUSTON – TFTI is an interactive selfie experience located in the Galleria!
With over 15 Insta-worthy rooms, TFTI has something for everyone. Check out the Upside Down X-mas Room (for a limited time this holiday season,) the Jumbo Peach Room, the Love Room, the Infinity Mirror Room, the Space Lock — and more perfect spaces for taking awesome and creative photos.
The entire space has been designed to be toured in one-hour increments, and all of their staff members can help you capture your photos!
For tickets and more info, click HERE.