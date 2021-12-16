Move over gingerbread house! Houston ‘cookier’ shares the new cookie craft to try this holiday season

Christmas is right around the corner, and whether you’re planning a holiday party or hosting a family get-together, Jacqueline Terrel, owner of Tudor House Cookies has an easy and festive way to make it sweet and memorable. The mom of four and winner of Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” shared the simple steps to create a stunning stacked Christmas cookie tree that’s sure to impress and taste delicious.

HOUSTON – Christmas is right around the corner, and whether you’re planning a holiday party or hosting a family get-together, Jacqueline Terrel, owner of Tudor House Cookies has an easy and festive way to make it sweet and memorable. The mom of four and winner of Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” shared the simple steps to create a stunning stacked Christmas cookie tree that’s sure to impress and taste delicious.

“Basically this is just cookies stacked and the decorated real cute,” said Terrel. “It’s really easy to do.”

While Terrel prefers to use her homemade cookie dough and buttercream icing, she says using store bought is fine and helps makes this craft even easier. Follow Terrel’s steps below to try building it for yourself.

STACKED COOKIE CHRISTMAS TREE

Jacqueline Terrel, owner of Tudor House Cookies, shares how to make a simple and stunning stacked cookie Christmas tree. (Tudor House Cookies)

Supplies:

Sugar cookie dough

Buttercream

Piping bag & star tips

Nested cookie cutters (stars, circles, or snowflakes work best)

Green food coloring

Sprinkles & powdered sugar (optional)

Directions:

Roll out dough and cut with cookie cutters Bake according to instructions and let cool Mix food coloring with buttercream to desired color Stack cookies from largest to smallest by gluing with buttercream (Tip: For a taller stack, use multiple cookies of the same size) Frost fully assembled cookie stack using a star piping tip Optional: decorate with festive sprinkles and powdered sugar “snow”

Tudor House Cookies is currently not offering decorated cookies for purchase. However, Terrel is offering virtual cookie decorating group classes, perfect for a birthday party or corporate event. To connect with Terrel, click here.