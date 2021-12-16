Calling all wine and whiskey enthusiasts! This is the bottle for you!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Derrick here! In today’s Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B, whiskey meets wine!

Check out the Barrel Bomb Cabernet and its unique flavor. The stout bottle shape might have you assuming it’s a sweeter beverage, like a port or sherry, but this 80% Cabernet, 20% Malbec and Petit Verdot from Paso Robles, California has a dry and rich, powerful flavor profile of vanilla, licorice and oak.

The secret to its taste is all in the aging process. First, the wine spends 12 months in oak barrels and is transferred to Kentucky Bourbon Casks where it continues the aging process for another 90 days. The result is a wine and Bourbon combination that is surprisingly complimentary. The unexpected taste is great on its own or can also be paired with a sweeter dessert after a meal. At $20, the price tag is just right. Barrel Bomb Cabernet makes a great gift for someone you love – or for yourself!

Ad

H‑E‑B has a holiday cabernet sale happening right now. You can save 15% when you buy six Cabernets, 20% when you purchase 12 or more. The sale is good now through December 24th. Stock up and make your holiday the bomb.

Happy sipping!

(hl)

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

(HL)

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Ad

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.