Celebrating International Tea Day with UENDURE Tea Company

UENDURE Tea Company is a Texas woman-owned tea company operated by Robin Boykin and is primarily online, but also has retail partners in Houston and Stafford, TX. The company was created in 2016 with only two green teas and two eco-friendly tea accessories. Since then we have grown to include an additional 17 organic tea flavors, focusing on wellness and five eco-friendly accessories. We offer all-organic products support sustainable living, working to help reduce landfill waste. UENDURE prides itself on building business and community partnerships that follow the same values. Robin learned about Purple tea a little over a year ago and became obsessed with finding the perfect tea farmer to source from. During her months-long search, Eldo Tea Enterprises kept popping up. Eldo is a Kenyan Tea company run by CEO Caroline Tormoi. She employs female tea farmers and pays them a living wage to ensure they are in a position to support themselves and contribute to the community. Once Robin learned of that, she was set on working with Eldo through a partnership they’ve called “The Houston-Kenya Connection”.

