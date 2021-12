HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!

Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.

Catch Jacobs, also known as ‘Chef Dee,” on Houston Life, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

To connect with Jacobs or her catering company, click here.