Parenting in the digital age: Local safety expert shares tools you need to know

HOUSTON – In this day and age, it’s impossible for our kids to be offline.

But many parents and caretakers might not be aware of the many risks children are exposed to by being constantly on smartphones, tablets, computers, and video games.

Others simply don’t know what to do about it.

Rania Mankarious, the CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, has just released a new book with eye-opening information for all families.

It’s called The Online World, What You Think You Know and What You Don’t, and Mankarious will stop by Houston Life to share solutions and strategies to navigate the dangerous water of the internet.

Don’t miss Mankarious on Houston Life, Thursday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

The Online World, What You Think You Know and What You Don’t, is available now everywhere fine books are sold.