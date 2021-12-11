Mahesh’s Kitchen named in memory of beloved brother and aspiring chef

After the passing of her brother, the owner of Mahesh's Kitchen opened the restaurant in his honor to fulfill his dreams.

HOUSTON – Mahesh’s Kitchen is dedicated to Mahesh Puranik and his vision of opening a restaurant. He was known for his amazing personality according to the family and is remembered for how he spread love and joy to people of any age, religion or culture, which would always bring everyone together.

Mahesh’s Kitchen is a new upscale Indian restaurant in Sugar Land Town Square that opened back in September. Owner Shubhangi Musale’s late brother Mahesh dreamed of becoming a chef, but passed away shortly before he was scheduled to attend a top culinary school in Paris.

Shubhangi, who had no previous hospitality industry experience before opening Mahesh’s, developed the expansive menu at the restaurant by herself, and she’s at the restaurant overseeing operations every day that it is open. The menu at Mahesh’s includes a bevy of appetizers (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian), Indian classics like butter chicken, chicken tikka masala and vindaloo curry; as well as dessert menu that includes rare treats like gulab jamun and mo’dak.

The restaurant is also one of only a handful of Indian restaurants in Houston that has a full cocktail bar, and all of the cocktails at Mahesh’s feature Indian flavors, like their tamarind-infused margarita, their cardamom mojito and their saffron spritzer.