Houston Life

Ken Lindner’s ‘Aspire higher’ promises to motivate you to elevate your life

If you need a bit of inspiration to reach your goals, this book should be your next read!

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – As the founder of the Positive Life Choice Psychology, he has studied the art of decision-making for years, and now in his new book, “ASPIRE HIGHER, How to Find the Love, Positivity, and Purpose to Elevate Your Life and the World,” author Ken Lindner offers his formula to help you raise your self-esteem and self-confidence.

Lindner shared details on the book and explained why is a good read for the holiday season.

To watch Lindner’s complete interview, watch the video above.

For more details about the book or to grab your copy, click here.

