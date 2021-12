The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Ebenezer scrooge greets each Christmas with “Bah! Humbug!” until he is visited one Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, Christmas present and Christmas future.

Of course we are talking about the Charles Dickens classic ‘A Christmas Carol’.

The Director of the show, Brandon Weinbrenner shares a look at the Alley Theatre’s new adaption of this holiday classic.

If you would like to see Alley Theatre’s performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’ just click here or call 713-220-5700.