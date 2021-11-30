Jack McBrayer chats new series ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,’ now streaming on Apple Tv+

In ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ -- Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with creators Jack McBrayer and Angela Santomero all about their kind new Apple TV+ series.

HOUSTON – Actor Jack McBrayer of ‘30 Rock,’ and veteran children’s author Angela Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”) have created an inspiring new series called ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,’ now streaming on Apple Tv+.

The sweet series showcases stories where acts of kindness are shown through “The Three C’s” – caring, connecting and cascading – from one person to another. The show also features original songs from the Grammy Award-winning band, OK Go.

The actors aim to spread kindness through exploring imagination and humor, playfulness and empathy.

In ‘Hello, Jack!’ - Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jack and Angela all about their kind new Apple TV+ series.