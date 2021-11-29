69º
Houston fire fighters give back with 2022 calendar

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

HOUSTON – The holiday season is heating up with the release of the Houston Fire Fighters 2022 calendar.

Proceeds benefit the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association (HPFFA) Charitable Foundation and the Houston Fire Fighters Burned Children’s Fund.

“That (fund) goes to children who have been burned, garments, prothesis, different things throughout their life. It’s been there since 1993. We’re extremely proud to bring back the calendar, but to make sure the proceeds go to help firefighters and their families, but (also) the children that are affected by burns,” explained Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton, president of HPFFA.

This will be the first calendar since 2017, and features 12 fire fighters for every month of the year.

Firefighters have to audition for the calendar. They take it very seriously, spending hours at the gym and adhering to strick diets so they can stay in shape.

Watch the video below to see Marquise “Mr. July,” Ari “Mr. February and Kyle “Mr. December” on Houston Life.

The calendars are available for purchase online only. The cost is $25, plus $5 shipping.

CLICK HERE to order or learn more.

