Houston dog trainer shares 3 ways to prevent and stop a dog’s counter surfing

HOUSTON – All year long but especially during the holidays, many pet parents find themselves struggling with pooches grabbing unattended food off the counter.

If you are one of those folks who need help with their dog’s behavior, the puppy expert, Stephanie Bennett, owner of Believe in Dog Training, shared her tips to help you manage counter surfing.

To see Bennett’s complete interview and tips, watch the video below.

ll year long but especially during the holidays, many pet parents find themselves struggling with pooches grabbing unattended food off the counter. If you are one of those folks who need help with their dog’s behavior, the puppy expert, Stephanie Bennett, owner of Believe in Dog Training, shared her tips to help you manage counter surfing.

According to Bennett prevention is key “and you should never leave any food unattended anywhere your dog can get it.”

“Keep the counters free of temptation and prevent your dog from ever practicing and being reinforced for the behavior,” said Bennett, who recommends utilizing management tools to prevent your dog from accessing food on counters.

“Baby gates, exercise pens, tethers, belt leashes, and doors. Anything to keep them away. Giving your dog their own delicious food puzzle like a stuffed chew toy or snuffle mat is also a great way to keep them busy and interested in something else,” said Bennett, who explained the importance of teaching “place” to your dog as a way to create a boundary where your dog can stay put.

Ad

To connect with Bennett and Believe in Dog Training, click here.