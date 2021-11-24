Cheers to Thanksgiving! These are our top wine picks for your holiday dinner table

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

(HL)

And we are just one day away from Thanksgiving -- can you believe it?! Neither can we!

So today, we wanted to make sure your holiday dinner table isn’t missing the perfect wine pairings to go with your holiday meals.

The first sip we had was from Shramsberg Mirabelle Brut, a multi-vintage brut sparkling wine. Stylistically, Mirabelle Brut resembles some of its French cousins with its elegant, toasty aroma. This flavorful, bright bubbly exhibits the crisp acidity and vibrant citrus fruit that is characteristic of cool-climate Chardonnay. Mirabelle pairs well with shellfish, light appetizers or hearty, vegetable-based soups and is $26.

Ad

Next, if you’re looking for a new red to try, you should explore Etude Lyric Pinot Noir. This medium-bodied wine is a lovely shimmering ruby red color. It’s youthful and has silky tannins. This Pinot Noir is fresh, vibrant and the perfect balance of freshness and acidity. It’s all yours for $25!

Happy sipping!

(HL)

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

(HL)

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

Ad

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.