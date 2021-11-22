Montrose nut butter shop shares healthy recipes perfect for your holiday spread

November is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month, and we’re celebrating with the help of our friends from Fix & Fogg in Montrose. General Manager Blake Lupton shared three healthy nut butter recipes that will be the perfect addition to your holiday spread.

HOUSTON – November is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month, and we’re celebrating with the help of our friends from Fix & Fogg in Montrose. General Manager Blake Lupton shared three healthy nut butter recipes that will be the perfect addition to your holiday spread.

EVERYTHING BUTTER PESTO

Made with their best selling and award winning Everything Butter, which contains eight different nuts and seeds, this would be a healthy and delicious appetizer for the holiday table. Try it with with pita chips, veggies or smothered on a pre-Thanksgiving pizza.

INGREDIENTS:

⅔ cup Everything Butter

2 cups basil leaves

1 cup coriander leaves

½ cup parmesan

1/3 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic

½ tsp chili flakes

Lemon zest & juice

Big pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS:

Except for parmesan and Everything Butter, place everything in a food processor and blend until combined Pour into a bowl and stir through the parmesan and Everything Butter until well incorporated Season with extra salt to taste Top with drizzle of olive oil and chilli flakes

CASHEW BUTTER QUESO

Looking for a healthier, non-dairy, vegan friendly queso? This would be the perfect snack for watching football with the family.

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup Cashew Butter

¼ cup nutritional yeast

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp hot water

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp maple syrup

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

DIRECTIONS:

In a bowl or blender combine all ingredients (except toppings) and mix/blend until smooth Add additional hot water to reach desired consistency Adjust seasoning to taste Spoon into a serving bowl Top with a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of paprika & sea salt and fresh chilli

CHOC BERRY EVERYTHING BUTTER MUFFINS

Fix & Fogg General Manager Blake Lupton shares three healthy nut butter recipes that will be the perfect addition to your holiday spread. (Fix & Fogg)

These indulgent muffins are made with a brand new flavor that will be launching exclusively in Texas Central Markets in January 2022. Whip up a batch for your holiday family breakfast spread or to give as gifts throughout the holiday season.

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup Fix & Fogg Chocolate Berry Everything Butter

½ cup oat milk

1 cup coconut yogurt

¼ cup coconut oil (melted)

1 tsp vanilla essence

¼ cup maple syrup

1 ½ cups flour

2 Tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

Frozen raspberries

Chocolate drizzle

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F Grease a muffin tray with coconut oil In a large bowl, mix the wet ingredients together until combined Sift in flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt Fold together, adding in oat milk Scoop into muffin tray 1 Tbsp at a time Top with frozen raspberries and place in the oven to bake for 15 minute Once cooled, drizzle with melted dark chocolate, top with more raspberries and serve

Fix & Fogg is located at 1731 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098. For information, click here.