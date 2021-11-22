Houston Life goes healthy for the holidays

Ways to go healthy for the busy holiday season.

It can be a real struggle to stay on track during the holiday season, especially when you’re tempted with a big holiday meal, decadent drinks and desserts, and parties around every corner.

But we want to help you curb some of those cravings, and find “healthier” options and ways to manage stress, and the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Join Derrick, Courtney, Lauren and Joe as we learn the tools to use to go “healthy for the holidays.”

From the latest fitness trends and techniques to healthy food swaps to add to your holiday menu – we’re tackling it all on Friday’s show.

Plus, we’re getting a sneak peek at the new athleisure fashion line – Exiza by Reagan Bregman.

Reagan Bregman, founder of Exiza shares a few of her looks with Houston Life's Courtney Zavala. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

You don’t want to miss Houston Life, this Friday, November 26 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.