Country music star Walker Hayes chats viral hit song ‘Fancy Like’ and Tik Tok dance craze

HOUSTON – Country star Walker Hayes has been making music for over a decade, but his career really took off this year after his song ‘Fancy Like’ went viral on Tik Tok.

The super catchy tune and dance landed him on late night tv, grabbing a major endorsement deal with Applebee’s, and thousands of new fans.

According to CMT, learning Tik Tok dances was a way for him and his daughter Lela to bond during Covid quarantine.

They put together a quick routine in about 35 minutes, had it filmed by his wife Laney, and it ended up getting a million views in one night.

Thanks to our friends at Palace Social and The New 93Q for inviting Lauren Kelly to chat with Walker all about his career, Tik Tok dances, and of course - getting fancy.