The iconic chocolate holiday display in the Hilton Americas Hotel lobby returns with Nutcracker theme

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays at the Hilton Americas Hotel downtown, as their two-ton chocolate holiday display has returned to the hotel lobby.

This year, the team has created a holiday chocolate and gingerbread masterpiece with a Nutcracker theme, and we’ve got all the sweet details.

The life-sized holiday chocolate display weighs in at over two tons, with thousands of sparkling lights and whimsical & festive décor.

Executive Chef Ruffy Sulaiman and Pastry Chef Mahesh Weerasinghe chatted about some of the facts for this huge display :

Over 2 tons of chocolate indulgence, and 6.5 million calories (!!!)

* 1350 pounds of dark chocolate

* 850 pounds of white chocolate

* 700 pounds of gingerbread

* 560 whole eggs

* 500 pounds of butter

* 350 pounds of sugar icing

* 2500 man hours

Watch as the two chefs give Lauren Kelly a closer look at how this masterpiece came together.