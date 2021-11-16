The iconic chocolate holiday display in the Hilton Americas Hotel lobby returns with Nutcracker theme

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays at the Hilton Americas Hotel downtown, as their two-ton chocolate holiday display has returned to the hotel lobby.
This year, the team has created a holiday chocolate and gingerbread masterpiece with a Nutcracker theme, and we’ve got all the sweet details.
The life-sized holiday chocolate display weighs in at over two tons, with thousands of sparkling lights and whimsical & festive décor.
Executive Chef Ruffy Sulaiman and Pastry Chef Mahesh Weerasinghe chatted about some of the facts for this huge display :
Over 2 tons of chocolate indulgence, and 6.5 million calories (!!!)
* 1350 pounds of dark chocolate
* 850 pounds of white chocolate
* 700 pounds of gingerbread
* 560 whole eggs
* 500 pounds of butter
* 350 pounds of sugar icing
* 2500 man hours
Watch as the two chefs give Lauren Kelly a closer look at how this masterpiece came together.