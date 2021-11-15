Your Questions Answered: COVID-19 and the vaccine for kids ages 5+

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to kids aged 5 and older. Pediatric infectious disease expert at UT Physicians and Director of Pediatric Infection Prevention for Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, Dr. Misti Ellsworth, who had her children all vaccinated on the first day it was available, shares everything we need to know including dosage information.

No pre-scheduling will be necessary at Memorial Hermann locations - walk-ins for the vaccine will be welcome.

For more information click here or call 713-704-5437.