Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV cooks up a delicious breakfast you’ll want to try this holiday season

HOUSTON – The holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones and gathering around the table to enjoy some good food.

And it all starts with breakfast!

If you’re hosting for the holidays this year, Tanji Patton of Goodtaste with Tanji, has some ideas to help you plan your morning menu.

She’ll be featuring several dishes from Pecan Creek Grille in Houston, including an incredible stack of pumpkin pancakes!

Then, Tanji will share Goodtaste’s recipe for Cheesy Waffle Strata with Maple Black Pepper Bacon.

They describe it as a savory breakfast casserole, made easy with frozen waffles, maple-glazed bacon, cheddar cheese, and topped with a silky, eggy custard.

Plus, some fun ideas for brunch cocktails!

