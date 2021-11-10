Rooted Garden’s Nicole Burke shares tips on growing fresh salad greens in your own garden

Winter is the best time to be growing greens in Houston, and we’re getting a lesson on the easiest ways to grow lots of fresh salad in your own garden. Tired of throwing out countless bags of purchased greens? Rooted Garden owner Nicole Burke is showing us that growing your own greens is super simple, and won’t cost a bunch of money.

HOUSTON – Winter is the best time to be growing greens in Houston, and we’re getting a lesson on the easiest ways to grow lots of fresh salad in your own garden.

Tired of throwing out countless bags of purchased greens? Rooted Garden owner Nicole Burke is showing us that growing your own greens is super simple, and won’t cost a bunch of money.

Here are the key things you’ll need:

1. A raised bed or large container at least 6″ deep and at least 2′ wide

2. Organic soil blend filled with compost

3. Organic seeds for each type of green they want to grow

4. Watering system to keep the greens consistently watered

How to get your garden started:

1. Prepare your container-be sure you have drainage holes

2. Fill with soil blend

3. Plant seeds carefully on soil surface

4. Water lightly

5. Keep well watered until seeds germinate

6. Begin harvesting in 30 days

Houston Life viewers can use code ‘houstonlife’ to get $50 off a Rooted Garden consult at rootedgarden.com.