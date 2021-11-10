Here’s the ultimate guide to Beaujolais wines

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone, it’s Courtney here! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

If you’re looking for a new red to try, you should explore Burgundy. This varietal is light-bodied which makes it an easy drinking red wine.

Burgundy comes from the gamay grape and comes from the Burgundy region in eastern France.

The first sip we had was from Jadot Beaujolais-Village, with notes of strawberries, black cherries and a hint of spice. Maison Louis Jadot was founded in 1859 and is the top importer of Burgundy wines in America. This is a lovely bottle for about $12.

The second tasting comes in at $29, but it is a lovely wine. Chignard Fleurie which comes from the Beaujolais region of Southern Burgundy.

This displays nice notes of cherry and fresh strawberry on the nose with a lush palate. This wine shows slight floral notes resembling violets.

All gamay grapes are harvested by hand here and they practice sustainable viticulture, the cultivation, protection and harvest of grapes.

Happy sipping!

