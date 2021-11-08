Houstonian Dana Monique to perform at the Galleria’s 32nd Annual Ice Spectacular And Tree Lighting Event

The 32nd Annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting Event at The Galleria is this Saturday, including a special performance by Houstonian Dana Monique from season 20 of ‘The Voice.’ Come see the 55-foot Christmas tree lit up for the first time this season, featuring 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 different ornaments. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Dana Monique about the big event.

HOUSTON – If you are a Houstonian, nothing makes it feel more like the holidays than seeing the huge Christmas tree in the middle of the ice rink at the Galleria.

It’s back this year for all to enjoy, and everyone is invited to be a part of this year’s’ 32nd Annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting Event at The Galleria, including a special performance from Houston’s own, Dana Monique from season 20 of ‘The Voice.’

Come see the 55-foot Christmas tree all lit up for the first time this season, featuring 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 different ornaments.

The 45-minute tree-lighting show will feature a performance by Houstonian Dana Monique, an ice-skating Santa, and even a special fireworks display.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Dana Monique about Saturday’s big event.