Actors Brett Gray and Ella Purnell chat new animated ‘Star Trek Prodigy’ series, Turkey Leg Hut, and Beyoncé

These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

New episodes of the show are available to stream each Thursday on Paramount+.

Watch as actors Brett Gray and Ella Purnell chat with Lauren Kelly about the new animated series, as well as a few fun Houston connections.