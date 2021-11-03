This Italian label is the perfect combination of semi-sweet and semi-sparkling

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Derrick here!

We’ve got a sweet deal on a sweet wine in this week’s Houston Life Wine Club, Poured by H‑E‑B. Even if sweet wines don’t typically grab your attention, this might: the Stella Rosa Red Reserve was named Reserve Class Champion at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and, at $15 per bottle, the price point is just right. It’s an easy drinker and perfect for a nice dinner at home, a baby shower, or a festive brunch with friends.

The wine specialists at H‑E‑B recommend serving this sparkling red wine slightly chilled and with savory foods like asiago cheese, spicy cioppino, or turkey burgers with onions. It also pairs well with dessert items like strawberry shortcake and mixed berries.

Ad

(hl)

P.S. Don’t forget you can get 10% off ALL sweet wines at H-E-B from November 5th thru 7th.

Happy sipping!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

(HL)

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.