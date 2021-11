HOUSTON – Rashmi and Ankur Trivedi are celebrating Diwali in a special way this year.

The couple and their two boys, Brahm, 4 years old, and Anand, 3 years old, are excited to go back to normal festivities post-pandemic.

The Trivedi’s will join Houston Life to share how the community participates in Diwali at home and at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Stafford.

To see their interview, tune in on Thursday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.