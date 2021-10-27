It’s all about Zinfandels!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

Courtney, here! This edition is all treats and no tricks! We are talking red wine today, specifically Zinfandel. I personally love many Zins especially when it’s a bit cooler because it has a hint of spice!

California is the largest producer of Zinfandel in the world, followed by Italy and Croatia. I was surprised to learn about Croatia coming in third, because that is where that grape originated!

First up, Vanita Primitivo, an Italian Zinfandel from the Puglia region in Southern Italy. This wine is a perfect pair with a fantastic pizza night or a spicy pasta dish. The taste is of luscious berry fruits and a subtle earthiness makes it surprisingly complex for its $13 price point.

The second wine is La Storia Zinfandel. 100% Zinfandel from Alexander Valley, California. It has a bright purple color with aromas of cherry, blueberry and plum. And this particular wine is aged in oak barrels and has notes of vanilla and cinnamon.

Pour a glass with a juicy smoked brisket or a chocolate torte. This is a great bang for your buck at approximately $20.

P.S. Don’t forget you can get 10% off Zinfandel Wine Favorites at H-E-B. The sale is on now and goes through November 2. Just look for the tag on the shelf!

Happy sipping!

