4 Halloween costume ideas for kids

HOUSTON – From princesses to superheroes!
TikTok influencer, Ssonia Ong, shows us her 4 mom-approved Halloween costume ideas your kids will love!
Ong has over 6 million followers on her Tik Tok account OngSquad where her skits about life as a mom of 4 have become popular.
@ongsquad
NOT twinning 😭 #MomsOfTikTok #Halloween2021 #ElsaCosplay #ConversationsWithKids #MomsAndDaughters♬ original sound - Ong Squad
Here are the top 4 costumes that will surely get your kids excited to go trick-or-treating in!
1. RAINBOW UNICORN PARTY DRESS
“Fancy unicorn rainbow dress with an eye-catching unicorn headband. Perfect for kids aged 3-7 years old,” said Ong.
Get it: here.
2. BOY’S TRANSFORMERS CONVERTING OPTIMUS PRIME COSTUME
“Official Transformers costume. Great quality, cartoon-inspired artwork. It comes in 2 sizes for kids aged 4-8 years old,” said Ong.
Get it: here.
3. ALADDIN LIVE-ACTION DELUXE GIRLS’ JASMINE COSTUME
“This satin jumpsuit with a glitter pant skirt overlay and gold metallic trim looks just like the movie,” said Ong.
Get it: here.
4. RUBIE’S CHILD’S DC SUPERHEROES ROBIN COSTUME
“It comes with a mask and cape. It’s perfect for the boy who loves superheroes,” said Ong.
Get it: here.
To connect with Ong and Ongsquadron, click here.