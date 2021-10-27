4 Halloween costume ideas for kids

From princesses to superheroes! TikTok influencer, Ssonia Ong, shows us her 4 adorable Halloween costume ideas your kids will love!

HOUSTON – From princesses to superheroes!

TikTok influencer, Ssonia Ong, shows us her 4 mom-approved Halloween costume ideas your kids will love!

Ong has over 6 million followers on her Tik Tok account OngSquad where her skits about life as a mom of 4 have become popular.

Here are the top 4 costumes that will surely get your kids excited to go trick-or-treating in!

1. RAINBOW UNICORN PARTY DRESS

Rainbow Unicorn Party Dress (Ssonia Ong)

“Fancy unicorn rainbow dress with an eye-catching unicorn headband. Perfect for kids aged 3-7 years old,” said Ong.

Get it: here.

2. BOY’S TRANSFORMERS CONVERTING OPTIMUS PRIME COSTUME

Boy’s Transformers Converting Optimus Prime Costume (Ssonia Ong)

“Official Transformers costume. Great quality, cartoon-inspired artwork. It comes in 2 sizes for kids aged 4-8 years old,” said Ong.

Get it: here.

3. ALADDIN LIVE-ACTION DELUXE GIRLS’ JASMINE COSTUME

Aladdin Live Action Deluxe Girls Jasmine Costume (Ssonia Ong)

“This satin jumpsuit with a glitter pant skirt overlay and gold metallic trim looks just like the movie,” said Ong.

Get it: here.

4. RUBIE’S CHILD’S DC SUPERHEROES ROBIN COSTUME

Rubie’s Child’s DC Superheroes Robin Costume (Ssonia Ong)

“It comes with a mask and cape. It’s perfect for the boy who loves superheroes,” said Ong.

Get it: here.

To connect with Ong and Ongsquadron, click here.