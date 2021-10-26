Houston SPCA shares 4 Halloween costume ideas for your pets

If you want to dress up your pet for Halloween but you're still looking for costume ideas, you're in luck! Jo Sullivan, chief community and development officer with Houston SPCA, showed us four adorable rescue dogs in their spookiest gear that will surely inspire you.

If you want to dress up your pet for Halloween but you're still looking for costume ideas, you're in luck! Jo Sullivan, chief community and development officer with Houston SPCA, showed us four adorable rescue dogs in their spookiest gear that will surely inspire you.

HOUSTON – If you want to dress up your pet for Halloween but you’re still looking for costume ideas, you’re in luck!

Jo Sullivan, chief community and development officer with Houston SPCA, showed us four adorable rescue dogs in their spookiest gear that will surely inspire you.

Two of the animals featured in the pet Halloween fashion show are available now for adoption.

Julie (Houston SPCA)

Julie, a 4-year-old shepherd mix who rocked a soft, yellow, and black Bumblebee costume.

Marisol (Houston SPCA)

And Marisol, a 1-year-old German shepherd mix that wore a soft pumpkin costume.

For more information about these and other adoptable pets, check out www.houstonspca.org.

If you want to support Houston SPCA, there’s an online silent auction happening now through Friday, Oct 29.

For details and to see the complete pet fashion show, watch the video above.