Kingwood Women’s Club helps fund a free mammogram program

HOUSTON – The Kingwood Women’s Club has been serving the community for 35 years and after one of their own charter members became a breast cancer survivor the ladies saw the importance of giving access to mammograms for all women.

Ellie Csengery, president of Kingwood Women’s Club, and Fran Linton, who helped start Project Mammogram, talked about taking on this important cause.

“Project Mammogram is a unique program that was started 20 years ago with $5,000 seed money from the Kingwood Women’s Club that provides free mammograms for women with no insurance and limited income in the Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital’s service area. This service area stretches from northeast Harris County to Montgomery County, San Jacinto, and Liberty Counties,” said Linton, a two-time breast cancer survivor who advocates for equal access to mammograms for early detection.

“This program is responsible for saving many lives. From 500 screenings done each year through this project, some 4 to 14 cases of breast cancer are uncovered that might otherwise have gone undetected,” she said.

If you want to support the work of the Kingwood Women’s Club, the ladies are having their annual Holiday Market Place, a huge shopping extravaganza with over 100 shopping vendors from across Texas.

The Holiday Marketplace is happening on Oct. 25 and 26 at Humble Civic Center.

For tickets and more information, visit their website kingwoodwomensclub.org.

To see Csengery and Linton’s complete interview, watch the video above.