Dr. Ian Smith releases new crime novel inspired by a true cold case

This thrilling book should be your next read!

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – For years, he’s been known for sharing his expertise on health and fitness on tv and his best-selling books.

But fans are now “craving” Dr. Ian Smith’s crime novels about private investigator Ashe Cayne.

Crime novels by Dr. Ian Smith (Ian K. Smith, Thomas & Mercer)

The new book in the series it’s called Wolf Point and it follows 2020′s The Unspoken, about a man in Chicago determined to find justice and resolution for victims at whatever the cost.

Wolf Point was released this month and is based on a real-life cold case that is still speculated about.

For all details about the book and the inspiration behind it, watch Smith’s interview in the video above.

Wolf Point is available now on Amazon.

