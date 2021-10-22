Dr. Ian Smith releases new crime novel inspired by a true cold case

HOUSTON – For years, he’s been known for sharing his expertise on health and fitness on tv and his best-selling books.

But fans are now “craving” Dr. Ian Smith’s crime novels about private investigator Ashe Cayne.

Crime novels by Dr. Ian Smith (Ian K. Smith, Thomas & Mercer)

The new book in the series it’s called Wolf Point and it follows 2020′s The Unspoken, about a man in Chicago determined to find justice and resolution for victims at whatever the cost.

Wolf Point was released this month and is based on a real-life cold case that is still speculated about.

