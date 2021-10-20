This red blend is a ‘Slam Dunk!’

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

This week’s featured wine is a slam dunk for many reasons. Not only is it in the name, it’s being poured tomorrow at the Wine Walk at Market Street – part of the Woodlands Wine and Food Week! It’s the 16th year of this popular outdoor wine and food tasting event at Market Street Square. Taste delicious wines from more than 40 wineries and enjoy a variety of beers from more than 40 craft breweries. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online here.

Slam Dunk is a red blend from California and delivers big, incredible flavor. I love a great blend because its pairing versatility makes it an easy drinker. Plus, the $13 price tag makes it a guilt-free bottle to stock up on ahead of the chilly fall nights we know will eventually arrive here in Houston! Whether it’s a game night, a date night, or even a solo night spent on the phone with your mom or bff in another city, pop open this red blend and enjoy!

Ad

P.S. Don’t forget you can get 10% off French Wine Favorites at H-E-B. The sale is on now and goes through November 2. Just look for the tag on the shelf!

Happy sipping!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Ad

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.