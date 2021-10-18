Shop for a cause at over 400 Houston retailers with the ‘Holiday Shopping Card,’ benefitting the American Cancer Society

Before heading out to do your holiday shopping, make sure to grab the ‘Holiday Shopping Card’ which is back this year with great discounts for shoppers all over Houston. You can use the card at over 475 Houston retailers to be exact, and one hundred percent of the sales benefit the American Cancer Society. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Diane Watson Cain, Holiday Shopping Card 2021 Co-Chair, and John Pearson, Director of Marketing, River Oaks District more about shopping for a cause.

HOUSTON – Believe it or not, it’s almost time to start your holiday shopping!

But before heading out, make sure to grab the ‘Holiday Shopping Card’ which is back this year with great discounts for shoppers all over Houston.

You can use the card at over 475 Houston retailers to be exact, and one hundred percent of the sales benefit the American Cancer Society.

Shopper can purchase the card for $75 to receive a 20 percent discount at participating retailers, or free eats at participating restaurants.

The benefits will help provide much needed services, such as transportation to and from treatment and cutting-edge research for the American Cancer Society.

Shoppers can purchase The Holiday Shopping Card online now at www.holidayshoppingcard.com or at participating area merchants.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Diane, Holiday Shopping Card 2021 Co-Chair, and John Pearson, Director of Marketing, River Oaks District more about shopping for a cause.