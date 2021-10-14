Houston designer Chasity Sereal takes her talent all the way to Bravo’s ‘Project Runway’

She learned to make clothes on YouTube and now she’s a contestant on the newest season of Bravo’s hit reality competition ‘Project Runway’ We chat with local designer Chasity Sereal about her remarkable journey ahead of the show’s premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

She learned to make clothes on YouTube and now she’s a contestant on the newest season of Bravo’s hit reality competition ‘Project Runway’ We chat with local designer Chasity Sereal about her remarkable journey ahead of the show’s premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Get excited! I’m competing on season 19 of #ProjectRunway ! Premiering October 14th on @BravoTV ! ✂️ pic.twitter.com/cGFae6W2lp — Chasity Sereal (@chasity_sereal) September 2, 2021

Sereal began interested in fashion by making clothes for her Barbies out of socks, and later on, started designing prom dresses after researching how to sew and make patterns online.

She grew from then and in 2009 she launched her self-titled line, Chasity Sereal, where she makes luxury streetwear to ready-to-wear couture and bridal.

To watch Sereal’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with Sereal, click here.