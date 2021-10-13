TV Legend Kathie Lee Gifford heads to Houston for a good cause

Former ‘TODAY’ host and best-selling author, Kathie Lee Gifford, chats with Houston Life staying busy after leaving morning TV, her new book, and lending her talents to benefit local children at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Sixth Annual Power of Literacy Luncheon.

HOUSTON – Since she left her hosting gig on the fourth hour of ‘TODAY’ in 2019, Kathie Lee Gifford has kept busy as a writer, actress, director, and producer.

But the TV icon always makes time to support causes dear to her heart and one of them is bringing her to Houston this week.

Gifford chatted with Houston Life ahead of her appearance at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Sixth Annual Power of Literacy Luncheon happening Friday, Oct.15.

The best-selling author also shared details about The Jesus I Know, the new book where she interviews artists, actors, and faith leaders about their relationship with Jesus, including celebrities like Kris Jenner, Jimmy Allen, Megyn Kelly, and Kristin Chenoweth.

The Jesus I Know will be available for pre-order on Nov. 9th and available everywhere on Nov. 30th.

For more information about the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, click here.

To connect with Gifford, click here.