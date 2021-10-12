Sharing the history of cider and how it’s brewed, plus some interesting flavors perfect for the fall

Hard cider has always been a refreshing option, and over the last few years has gained quite the popularity! Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Matthew Keller, District Manager For Austin Eastciders about the best ciders flavors for fall, as well as Patrick Kwiatkowski, Co-Founder of City Orchard Cider here in Houston who shares the history of cider and how it’s made.

HOUSTON – Not a beer person, wine person...or a hard liquor person? Sometimes beverage decisions can feel limited.

If you’re looking for that cold, crisp taste, ciders can be the perfect fall patio sipper for you.

It’s lower in alcohol content, and has a bit sweeter of a taste than traditional beer.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Matthew Keller, District Manager For Austin Eastciders all about the best ciders for fall, and the most interesting flavors...as well as Patrick Kwiatkowski, Co-Founder of City Orchard Cider here in Houston who shared the history of cider and how it’s made.