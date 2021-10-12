Partly Cloudy icon
Houston Life

How you can celebrate Houston’s historic East End from the comfort of your own home

East End Street Fest is happening this weekend

Erin Montoya, Senior Producer, Houston Life

Now in its tenth year, East End Street Fest celebrates a part of town that’s bursting with diversity and development.
HOUSTON – Now in its tenth year, East End Street Fest celebrates a part of town that’s bursting with diversity and development.

East End District Director of Public Affairs, Dan Joyce shared what we can expect at this year’s virtual event.

“This year we’ve got an amazing line up of about 2.5 hours of music and dance, and the best thing is it’s all free. You can watch it, stream it from wherever you are, so we’re bringing the fun and the festival to you,” said Joyce.

KPRC 2 is a media partner for the event, and Meteorologist Justin Stapleton will co-emcee the event with talent from Telemundo.

Here are the event details...

EAST END STREET FEST: LIVE FROM HOME

  • SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16
  • STARTS AT 5PM
  • FREE!
  • FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.

