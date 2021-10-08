‘Shaken not stirred’: Ninfa’s Beverage Director shakes up 007-inspired cocktails

HOUSTON LIFE – To celebrate the premiere of the new James Bond film “No Time to Die,” The Original Ninfa’s Beverage Director Angel Belman shook up some classic 007 drinks plus a unique cocktail inspired by the iconic film franchise.
First off, Belman prepared James Bond’s drink of choice: vodka martini, shaken not stirred.
SHAKEN VODKA MARTINI
Ingredients:
- 2 oz vodka
- ½ oz dry vermouth
- Ice
- Olives for garnish
Directions:
- In a shaker tin, combine the vodka, dry vermouth and ice.
- Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
- Strain cocktail with hawthorn strainer if you prefer ice floating on top. If not, double strain with fine mesh strainer and hawthorn strainer into already chilled martini glass.
- To garnish, spear olives and drop into glass.
- Serve chilled & enjoy!
Next, Belman prepared an alternative version of the classic martini: stirred with gin.
STIRRED GIN MARTINI
Ingredients:
- 2 oz gin
- ½ oz dry vermouth
- Ice
- Lemon peel twist
Directions:
- Place gin and dry vermouth in a mixing glass.
- Add ice cubes and stir for 30 seconds until chilled.
- Strain into chilled martini glass.
- To garnish with lemon peel, first peel and express (pinch) the back of the lemon peel around the rim of the glass, then drop it into the glass.
- Serve chilled & enjoy!
Finally, Belman shared a drink of his own creation that was inspired by one of the James Bond movies.
SKYFALL
Ingredients:
- 2 oz gin
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 oz butterfly pea flower simple syrup
- Gentleman’s ice cube
- Dry ice (optional)
Directions:
- To prepare the butterfly pea flower simple syrup, In a quart container, add white sugar to fill.
- In another quart container, add 1 cup of butterfly pea flower then fill with hot water.
- Combine both quart containers and add 2 oz of blue curacao
- To prepare the glass, with a clothespin clip a dehydrated lemon wheel and a piece of baby’s breath to the rim of the glass.
- Add a gentleman’s ice cube to the glass and set aside.
- *Optional: place a small piece of dry ice under the gentleman’s ice cube.
- In a large shaker tin combine gin, lemon juice, butterfly pea flower simple syrup and ice.
- Shake well and double strain into already prepared coup glass.
- Serve chilled & enjoy!
To connect with Belman, visit The Original Ninfa’s website here.