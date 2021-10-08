‘Shaken not stirred’: Ninfa’s Beverage Director shakes up 007-inspired cocktails

To celebrate the premiere of the new James Bond film “No Time to Die,” The Original Ninfa’s Beverage Director Angel Belman shook up some classic 007 drinks plus a unique cocktail inspired by the iconic film franchise.

HOUSTON LIFE – To celebrate the premiere of the new James Bond film “No Time to Die,” The Original Ninfa’s Beverage Director Angel Belman shook up some classic 007 drinks plus a unique cocktail inspired by the iconic film franchise.

First off, Belman prepared James Bond’s drink of choice: vodka martini, shaken not stirred.

SHAKEN VODKA MARTINI

James Bond's go to drink: a vodka martini, shaken not stirred. (Sandralise)

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

½ oz dry vermouth

Ice

Olives for garnish

Directions:

In a shaker tin, combine the vodka, dry vermouth and ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain cocktail with hawthorn strainer if you prefer ice floating on top. If not, double strain with fine mesh strainer and hawthorn strainer into already chilled martini glass. To garnish, spear olives and drop into glass. Serve chilled & enjoy!

Next, Belman prepared an alternative version of the classic martini: stirred with gin.

STIRRED GIN MARTINI

A classic gin martini stirred with a twist. (Bhofack2)

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

½ oz dry vermouth

Ice

Lemon peel twist

Directions:

Place gin and dry vermouth in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir for 30 seconds until chilled. Strain into chilled martini glass. To garnish with lemon peel, first peel and express (pinch) the back of the lemon peel around the rim of the glass, then drop it into the glass. Serve chilled & enjoy!

Finally, Belman shared a drink of his own creation that was inspired by one of the James Bond movies.

SKYFALL

Angel Belman, Ninfa's Beverage Director, shares his unique 007-inspired drink, Skyfall. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz butterfly pea flower simple syrup

Gentleman’s ice cube

Dry ice (optional)

Directions:

To prepare the butterfly pea flower simple syrup, In a quart container, add white sugar to fill. In another quart container, add 1 cup of butterfly pea flower then fill with hot water. Combine both quart containers and add 2 oz of blue curacao To prepare the glass, with a clothespin clip a dehydrated lemon wheel and a piece of baby’s breath to the rim of the glass. Add a gentleman’s ice cube to the glass and set aside. *Optional: place a small piece of dry ice under the gentleman’s ice cube. In a large shaker tin combine gin, lemon juice, butterfly pea flower simple syrup and ice. Shake well and double strain into already prepared coup glass. Serve chilled & enjoy!

To connect with Belman, visit The Original Ninfa’s website here.