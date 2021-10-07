Partly Cloudy icon
Houston Life

A peek at the Halloween-themed Pup Crawl & Pet Expo at the Houston Arboretum this Sunday

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents the annual Pup Crawl & Pet Expo on Sunday, Oct. 10, which is turning spooky this year with a Halloween-themed outdoor experience. This is a perfect activity for the entire family. Interact with local pet vendors and take home a commemorative Pup Crawl glass. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Christine Mansfield, Senior Manager Of Marketing And Development at the Houston Arboretum, more about Sunday's big event.
HOUSTON – The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents the annual Pup Crawl & Pet Expo on Sunday, Oct. 10, which is turning spooky this year with a Halloween-themed outdoor experience!

Bring your family and your furry friends in creative costumes for a chance to win fun prizes, while exploring the Arboretum trails and enjoying brews from Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Guests can also interact with local pet vendors at the expo and take home a commemorative Pup Crawl glass.

Proceeds support the conservation and education programs of the Houston Arboretum and BARC, the City of Houston’s animal shelter and adoption center. Pet adoptions will also be available onsite.

For tickets and info, click HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Christine Mansfield, Senior Manager Of Marketing And Development at the Houston Arboretum, more about Sunday’s big event.

