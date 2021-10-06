Beautiful and colorful displays of art found at the Nigera Masquerade Exhibition

HOUSTON – Many Nigerian societies have a rich tradition of masquerades. Masquerades are a symbol of culture and customs. They are normally portrayed in colorful robes accompanied by traditional dancers or music. The masks adorned are determined by tradition and beliefs.

The second edition of the exhibition highlighting the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence will host the launch of “Who’s Who in Nigerian Diaspora” and be unique in nature representing key tribal groups from Nigeria. There will also be featured masquerades that include Egungun, Okonko, Ekpe, and Eyo.