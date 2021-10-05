Partly Cloudy icon
BD Wong chats hit Comedy Central series, ‘Awkwafina is Nora From Queens’

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

You might recognize actor BD Wong from ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘Jurassic Park’ or even as forensic psychiatrist and criminal profiler Dr. George Huang on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ a role he had for 14 years. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with him more about the new season of ‘Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.’
HOUSTON – You might recognize actor BD Wong from his hysterical role as assistant wedding planner Howard Weinstein in ‘Father of the Bride, as the dinosaur cloning Dr. Wu in ‘Jurassic Park’ or even as forensic psychiatrist and criminal profiler Dr. George Huang on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ a role he had for 14 years.

With almost four decades in the business, BD can now be seen on Comedy Central’s ‘Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.’

Catch new episodes Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Comedy Central.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats more with the award-winning actor about his role as Nora’s father ‘Wally,’ and all about the show’s new second season.

