2 easy DIY projects to bring fall into your home

HOUSTON – Looking for a way to incorporate fall into your home decor, without spending big bucks?

Upcycling is surely the way to go!

Alexis Geissler, owner, and founder of CraftWorx shared with Houston Life two ‘gourd-geous’ DIY projects that are both easy and fun.

Cork Pumpkins

Materials:

• Corks

• Orange paint

• Paintbrush

• Hot glue gun

• Twine

• Fall decorations/leaves/ribbon (something to embellish the stem with)

Directions:

1) Stack rows of corks adding glue to sides to attach them together. Once the first row is done, you will also add glue to the bottoms where the corks connect.

2) Build your pumpkin with a pattern according to the size you want the finished project to be. Ours is rows of 4, 5, 6, 5, 4.

3) Wrap twine around cork being used for a stem and tie.

4) Add embellishments.

5) Glue stem and embellishments to the top of the cork stack.

6) Enjoy your creation!

Rustic Wood Pumpkins

Materials:

• Wood (use various sizes if making more than one)

• Sandpaper

• Paint in desired color(s)

• Paintbrush(es), including decorative shapes if desired (e.g., circle for polka dots)

• Hot glue gun

• Painted cork for stem (can also be left natural)

• Fall decorations/leaves/ribbon (something to embellish the stem with)

Directions:

1) Cut wood, if needed.

2) Sand wood on all sides.

3) Paint a base color on wood and let dry (can be placed in front of a fan to speed the drying process.)

4) Add decorative paint touches/designs and let dry.

5) Glue cork and embellishments to the top of the wood.

6) Enjoy your creation!

Instructions provided by Alexis Geissler.