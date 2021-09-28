The League of Women Voters-Houston helps citizens register to vote for National Voter Registration Day

More than 200 volunteers from the League of Women Voters - Houston are out in the community today for National Voter Registration Day. It's a non-partisan civic holiday meant to celebrate our democracy and our right to vote. Dr. Annie Benifield, vice president of voter services with League of Women Voters – Houston, answers some common questions, regarding voter registration.

“Democracy works if we’re all part of the process,” said Dr. Annie Benifield, vice president of voter services with League of Women Voters – Houston.

She talked about the ways volunteers are helping spread the word and answering questions at spots around town today.

Here’s some dates to remember from VoteTexas.gov.

The next election will happen on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The last day to register to vote for that election is October 4.

Early voting runs October 18-29.