Black-owned beverage company ‘Exotic Pop’ bubbling up success

HOUSTON – Houston-based company Exotic Pop is known worldwide as the “Unique Beverage Boutique,” offering rare, hard-to-find flavors of beverages and snacks that are sourced from all over the globe. Exotic Pop promotes creativity and individuality – a distinctly positive movement for popular culture as it draws legendary entertainers as well as soda connoisseurs together for a greater purpose.

Exotic Pop was not an instant hit. Rare and premium sodas didn’t initially appeal to many folks; however, now, the company caters to consumers worldwide who are willing to pay a premium for a sweet taste of nostalgia. In 2017, by leveraging social media with an authentically urban voice, the power of Instagram helped Exotic Pop grow from a business selling out of the trunk of a car to building a national network of 70+ stores; in addition to online sales. In 2019, after successfully closing a licensing and bottling deal with PepsiCo, Exotic Pop debuted its own signature brand of beverages. By integrating fashion, art, and music into their own line of branded products, Exotic Pop has created a distinct addition to its culture that has truly revolutionized the snack and beverage industry.