Houston’s newest escape game has opened, taking you below sea level to ‘The Depths’

The Depths at The Escape Game Houston just opened, and will make players feel like they're really inside an underwater submarine lab. The team has taken guests through jungle ruins, prison escapes, and outer space, but this is the first time they’ve taken them below sea level! Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with assistant manager Stephen Swank more about the cool new experience.

HOUSTON – After 6 months of design and construction, Houston’s newest escape game has opened, taking you to ‘The Depths’ below sea level.

Located inside the Galleria on the top floor next to the Cheesecake Factory, this fun new interactive experience will make players feel like they’re really inside an underwater submarine lab.

‘The Depths’ has pushed the boundaries of sound and lighting design, interactive video and immersive entertainment, making it stand out from other escape games.

The crew has taken guests through jungle ruins, prison escapes, and outer space, but this is the first time they’ve taken them below sea level.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with assistant manager Stephen Swank more about the cool new experience.