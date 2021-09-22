Houston’s Boyce Family putting their talented mark on the entertainment industry

HOUSTON – Houston’s own, TJ Boyce released his new, Mr. Officer, that features Scarface and Trae The Truth, and has been in the entertainment industry for years, starting his career singing in the church as a child. Now, you can find him working with big names such as P.Diddy and Dr. Dre. His talent has rubbed off to his children that are now rubbing elbows with top celebrities in this industry.

TJ’s 16-year-old son, TJ (the third), is currently shooting a Disney film called, Crater, to be on Disney+. Wayne Brady is also a mentor to young TJ, who was picked for Wayne’s, Comedy I.Q. TJ’s daughter, London,(age 8) is only also talented in her own right! She’s a published author of a children’s book called, “Wonder London: I Hate My Curly Hair” which is being made into a movie starring Vivica A. Fox, Tichina Arnold, and other notable names. London also graced the face of Blue Bell Ice Cream and played the daughter in Janelle Monae’s, Antebellum.