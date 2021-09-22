Cheers to planet-friendly wine

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

It’s Derrick, here! This week we’re highlighting a bold, fruit-driven red wine made with grapes that are considered Sicily’s number one and most widely planted red varietal. The grape, which is indigenous to the island, is called “Nero d’Avola” and today’s wine, Purato Nero D’Avola is carbon neutral, vegan, and packaged with recycled and recyclable materials. The makers call this commitment to sustainability “Green to the Extreme” and we think this bottle is even more delicious because of its responsible winemaking process.

If you’ve never tried a wine from this region, it resembles full-bodied wines like Cabernet Sauvignon or Syrah. You might notice hints of black cherry, plum, licorice, tobacco and prune. Its full flavor pairs well with rich meats, beef stew, or a juicy hamburger. For vegetarians, try pairing with shitake mushrooms and black lentils. At $13, we think this wine is a steal – and starting today through October 5th, you can get 10% off Italian wines at H‑E‑B.

