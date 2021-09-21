‘Salsa y Salud’ heading to Miller Outdoor Theatre this weekend to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON – Want to see a live salsa and dance show as big as Texas?

‘Foundation for Modern Music Presents: Salsa y Salud’ at Miller Outdoor Theatre this weekend as we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The show is a fully staged theatrical production featuring international, regional, and local artists. It’s an original production guaranteed to make you dance!

Salsa y Salud combines high-energy salsa hits and classics with soulful dancing from a cast of over 50 people, featuring specially arranged music the whole family will enjoy.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a salsa lesson from Raul Orlando Edwards, Salsa y Salud’s creative visionary.