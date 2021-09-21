Clear icon
85º
kprc logo

Houston Life

‘Salsa y Salud’ heading to Miller Outdoor Theatre this weekend to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Salsa Y Salud, Miller Outdoor Theatre, salsa dancing, Hispanic Heritage month
'Salsa y Salud' heading to Miller Outdoor Theatre
'Salsa y Salud' heading to Miller Outdoor Theatre (‘Foundation for Modern Music Presents: Salsa y Salud’)

HOUSTON – Want to see a live salsa and dance show as big as Texas?

‘Foundation for Modern Music Presents: Salsa y Salud’ at Miller Outdoor Theatre this weekend as we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The show is a fully staged theatrical production featuring international, regional, and local artists. It’s an original production guaranteed to make you dance!

Salsa y Salud combines high-energy salsa hits and classics with soulful dancing from a cast of over 50 people, featuring specially arranged music the whole family will enjoy.

Click HERE for tickets and more information.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a salsa lesson from Raul Orlando Edwards, Salsa y Salud’s creative visionary.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram