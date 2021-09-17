The local organization bringing comfort to families battling pediatric cancer

Heroes for Children provides assistance to Texas families in need

Heroes for Children provides assistance to Texas families in need

HOUSTON – September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and from paying mortgages to providing laptops, there’s one organization working to make sure no family will fight alone.

Heroes for Children Co-Founders, Larissa Linton and Jenny Lawson, photo credit: Heroes for Children (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“Heroes for Children started over 15 years ago. It was founded by two moms that went through the pediatric cancer battle, [and] unfortunately did lose their daughters to it. They had all the support, the people doing all the things [...] but other people did not, so [they] decided this needed to change,” said South Texas Director of Heroes for Children, Julie Malin.

This month, Heroes for Children is surprising 20 Texas families by fully paying their mortgages.

If your family needs financial or social assistance, Malin suggests connecting with your social worker.

Ad

“When you are diagnosed with cancer, you are assigned a hospital social worker. Those are our front lines. That’s who fills out the applications... we get them weekly from them. They get the stories, they get what’s going on with the families, and what our relief can provide the best.”

Heroes for Children has a luncheon coming up on Thursday, October 7 to help raise funds to continue serving families.

For event details, volunteer opportunities and more information on how you can help support Heroes for Children, CLICK HERE.