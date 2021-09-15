Two vibrant bottles of red ahead of International Grenache Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

It’s Courtney, here! After the week that we’ve all had I’m ready to stock up on some new wine for the weekend! Y’all know I’m up for any holiday so how about celebrating International Grenache Day, on September 17th. Cheers to that! Grenache is one of the most widely planted red wine grape varieties in the world. Today we sampled two labels; first Anciano Garnacha from D.O. Valencia in Spain on the Mediterranean coast. This is a blend of 80% Garnacha, 10% Tempranillo and 5% Monastrel. This is smooth and soft with red currant and blackberry flavors. This is paired perfectly with grilled, stewed or braised meats like beef, veal, pork and chicken. You know what else it pairs perfectly with? Your wallet! The price is $10 a bottle.

Ad

The second bottle we tasted is Hahn GSM Appellation Series a Grenache, Syrah and Mouvendre blend. This has aromas of lavender, lilac, incense and dark plum and flavors of dark chocolate, sweet plum and cinnamon earthiness.

This is perfect for a charcuterie board or moderately heavy dishes or roasted chicken with a strong spice herb like rosemary, sage and red pepper. This bottle is $22.

Derrick and I also had fun sipping along side our virtual tasters Karin and Kristin. They call themselves the “Sipping Sisters.” They grew up in Houston and their father was a big part of the space program and was involved in he first lunar landing. Fun fact, they have their name in a bible on the moon. Yes, you read that right!

Karin and Kristin love watching Houston Life and they loved both of the selections featured today.

Ad

Happy sipping!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.